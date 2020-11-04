Azerbaijani Army liberates several more villages of Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli regions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4
Trend:
“Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated Mirek and Kavdar villages of Jabrayil, Meshediismayilli and Shefibeyli villages of Zengilan, Basharat, Garakishiler and Garajalli villages of Gubadli. Long live Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his Twitter account, Trend reports.
