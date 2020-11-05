Man wounded as result of Armenian Armed Forces’ missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Twenty-five-year-old Niftali Pashayev was severely injured as a result of a missile attack on the center of Azerbaijan’s Barda city by the Armenian Armed Forces on October 28, 2020, Trend reports on Nov. 5 with reference to the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

Despite the efforts of doctors, Pashayev died today in the hospital.

Thus, the number of Azerbaijani civilians killed since September 27 as a result of artillery and missile attacks by the Armenian Armed Forces has reached 92. Some 404 civilians were wounded, including those in severe condition.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.