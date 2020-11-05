Armenia must be punished for involving children, women in hostilities – Human rights activist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Samir Ali – Trend:

While involving 10-11-year-old children in hostilities, Armenia grossly violates the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, Chairman of the Humanitarian Research Public Union, human rights activist Avaz Hasanov told Trend on Nov. 5.

“In accordance with international conventions, the use of the labor of children and women in hostilities is prohibited, it is a war crime,” the chairman added. “In the videos distributed by the Armenians themselves, one can see that children aged 10-11 or 13-14 are involved in hostilities, they carry shells and supplies for the military.”

“International conventions prohibit the use of child labor during hostilities, this is contrary to the Geneva Conventions of 1949," Hasanov said. “Regarding the involvement of women in hostilities, the human rights activist stressed that this is also a war crime.”

"Women are allowed to participate in military affairs, however, only if it is enshrined in the law,” the chairman said. “Sending women to a zone of hostilities and using them as human shields is prohibited. A woman in active military service must do this outside of conflict zones.”

“But the Armenians use women in the zone of hostilities,” the chairman said. “The fact that while retreating, the Armenian Armed Forces leave the elderly and sick people in a helpless condition are also in many aspects contrary to the third paragraph of the Geneva Convention. The Armenian government must be punished for this."