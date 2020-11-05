There is no point to sit down with Pashinyan, no point in that at all - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

There is no point to sit down with Pashinyan - no point in that at all, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Spanish EFE news agency, Trend reports.

“I had many meetings with him during the last two years. But all of them were absolutely useless and senseless. Except the first meetings where he promised me that if Azerbaijan gives him a time after the so-called revolution, he will make his homework, he will strengthen his position politically in Armenia. Then, he will be willing to work constructively in order to implement the basic principles,” the head of state said.

“That was what he told me in the early months of his leadership in Armenia. But after a year, he said completely different things. He said that there will be no centimeter of land to be returned to Azerbaijan. He said “Karabakh is Armenia”. He said that Azerbaijan has to negotiate with the so-called “authorities of this quasi entity Nagorno-Karabakh”. So, he did everything to destroy negotiation process. Therefore, at this point, I don’t see any sense meeting with him. Our foreign ministers met recently in Geneva. And I think, this is the proper format now for the communications,” Azerbaijani president said.