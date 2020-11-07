Armenian special forces, intelligence units destroyed - Azerbaijan MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7
Trend:
During the ongoing military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the personnel of an Armenian Special Forces unit was surrounded and eliminated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ units, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The ministry said the unit was joined by local residents and volunteers, due to heavy losses in manpower. Despite this, the unit who suffered heavy losses during the last battle, were forced to retreat from their positions.
During the hostilities, the 178th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, deployed to the occupied Azerbaijani territories from Armenia, has lost half of its personnel in the clashes.
