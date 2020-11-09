Azerbaijanis mark National Flag Day

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9



November 9 is the National Flag Day in Azerbaijan.

This year November 9 marks the 102nd anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Flag. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which existed until 1920, adopted the Azerbaijani tricolor as its national flag on November 9, 1918.

After gaining independence in 1991, the Supreme Council of the Azerbaijan Republic announced the tricolor flag with a star and a crescent as the national flag of Azerbaijan on February 5, 1991.

On November 17, 2009, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to declare November 9 as the National Flag Day.

The flag of Azerbaijan is a rectangular panel consisting of three equal horizontal bands colored blue, red and green. A white crescent and an eight-pointed star are centered in the red band. The ratio of the flag’s width to its length is 1:2.