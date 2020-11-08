President Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister and Minister of National Defense of Turkey (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu and the country’s Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.
