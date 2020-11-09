Mehriban Aliyeva: Our hearts will always be filled with pride for our flag and Motherland!
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the National Flag Day.
In her post, the First Vice-President said: "I congratulate all our fellow countrymen on the occasion of the National Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Our hearts will always be filled with pride for our flag and Motherland! May our tricolor wave in the sky of the sovereign, powerful Azerbaijan forever!"
Latest
Russia still doing its best for political-diplomatic settlement of Karabakh conflict – President Putin’s press secretary
I will join online PACE meetings from Shusha, Khankendi - Chairman of Azerbaijani Community of Karabakh
Liberating Shusha became possible with President Aliyev’s leadership, bravery of Azerbaijan’s troops – Sobhani
Mehriban Aliyeva: We have returned our Shusha! I congratulate all of you on this significant historic event (PHOTO)