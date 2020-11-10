Armenia admits it surrenders - Turkish Parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

Armenia has admitted that it surrenders, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop told TRT TV channel, Trend reports.

Shentop congratulated the army of brotherly Azerbaijan on the victory.

“From now on, peace and prosperity will be established in the region. Armenia was forced to withdraw from Karabakh, which it once occupied and committed bloodshed. The flag of Azerbaijan has been hoisted again in Karabakh,” Mustafa Shentop added.