OIC supports Azerbaijan's fair position on Karabakh conflict
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
Trend:
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have always advocated a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, OIC Secretary General Marghoob Saleem Butt said, Trend reports.
"We want this conflict not to flare up," said Butt during an international conference organized by the Caucasus Muslims Office on the "Problems of the Modern World: Incitement to Hatred, Terrorism, Extremism, Islamophobia and Armenia's Aggression against Azerbaijan," topic.
He noted that the OIC will henceforth support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
"We would like to see all the agreements reached be implemented. The OIC supports the fair position of Azerbaijan," Marghoob Saleem Butt said.
Latest
Full withdrawal of Armenian troops from territory of Azerbaijan - most important event that preserves peace, says Peter Tase
Liberation of Shusha by Azerbaijani army became culmination during Karabakh clashes - Russian expert
Another important issue is that link being established between Nakhchivan and rest of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Turkey will officially play role in future settlement of conflict and monitoring ceasefire - President Aliyev
This statement allows us opportunity to return our other occupied regions without bloodshed - President Aliyev
We said we would show enemy its place, drive out of our lands, and we drove them away - President Aliyev
President Aliyev on Pashinyan's refusal to take part in videoconference: Everyone must have some respect for themselves even in most difficult and critical situations
One of reasons why this statement has been signed is liberation of Shusha from occupation - President Aliyev
These victories forced the enemy to return Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar districts to us by political means - President of Azerbaijan
Signing trilateral declaration proves that Azerbaijan was just standing for its rights on Karabakh - US expert