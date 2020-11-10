We are proud of Azerbaijan's successes both on battlefield and diplomatically - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

We are proud of your successes both on the battlefield and diplomatically, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“As Turkey, we, led by our esteemed President, have always said that we are with Azerbaijan both on the battlefield and at the table. In the subsequent process, as you said, we will discuss and evaluate the steps we will take, including the establishment of a joint monitoring center. We will do the necessary work together with our colleagues in accordance with your instructions and tasks. For this purpose, we have come to meet with you today and receive your instructions,” Cavusoglu said.

Having voiced congratulations again, Cavusoglu said: “We turned on the TV this morning and people were on the streets in Azerbaijan. Our people in Turkey experienced the same joy. So thank you.”