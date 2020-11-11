Azerbaijani army showed its power to entire world - Turkish defense minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry organized a reception on the occasion of the country's victory in the war, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

During the reception, the Ministers of Defense of Turkey and Azerbaijan, Hulusi Akar and Zakir Hasanov, congratulated each other.

Akar noted that the Azerbaijani army showed its power to the whole world and the achieved result made Turkey happy.

"You have achieved success, which is inscribed in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters,” Akar said.

The reception was attended by Commander of the Turkish Land Forces Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Air Force Hasan Kucukakyuz.