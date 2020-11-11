We will demonstrate military equipment taken as booty - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with the servicemen undergoing treatment at Clinical Medical Center No 1, Trend reports.

“I will reward our servicemen who have shown heroism on the battlefield and in the rear. Relevant instructions have already been issued. I have already instructed and I want to declare in your presence that new orders and medals will be established in Azerbaijan. These orders and medals will be awarded to servicemen and civilians distinguished in the Patriotic War. I also proposed the names of these orders and medals. I think you and the Azerbaijani people will like these names. I have also instructed that the military equipment of the enemy we have taken as booty be brought to Baku. I asked for a place to be chosen where we will demonstrate this equipment. All people of Azerbaijan will go and see what we have brought back. Some of the destroyed equipment is in such a state that it is impossible to bring it now. But I regularly updated our people on how much of the enemy equipment we had destroyed. In fact, their army has no equipment left, its army is almost non-existent. They have admitted that themselves. They themselves admitted that Azerbaijan had beaten them. So we will demonstrate the military equipment we have taken as booty. I have many plans. Hopefully, we will do it all. We will further strengthen this historic victory in the legal and political spheres. After that, our citizens will live comfortably and return to their homeland. Thanks to you, Azerbaijan will enter a new era,” the head of state said.