Relatives of those killed in the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments and houses - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Relatives of those killed in the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments and houses, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with the servicemen undergoing treatment at Clinical Medical Center No 1, Trend reports.

“Now a new era begins in our lives. This period will usher a happy future for our country. A new era begins in your life. You have been wounded. But you can rest assured that we will heal you. We will bring our most severely wounded servicemen back to life. Our doctors are working around the clock now. After that, all necessary measures will be taken to return you to normal life. As you know, modern prostheses are brought for our servicemen who lost their hands, arms and legs in the First Karabakh War on the personal initiative and under the control of Mehriban Aliyeva. There are the prostheses people can use to play football. All this will be provided. You can be sure of that. Regarding your future life, I want to appeal to all government agencies and private companies already. I state that special steps will be taken to provide jobs for our servicemen, our heroic and wounded servicemen. We will always take this into account,” Azerbaijani president said.

“The problems of martyr families will be resolved. We have almost solved the housing problems of most of the families of our martyrs who were in line. This year, the families of 1,500 martyrs will be provided with houses and apartments by the state. Today, I am instructing all relevant agencies to provide financial support to the relatives of those killed in the Second Karabakh War, the Patriotic War as we call, as soon as possible, and they are being registered now. After accurate registration, they will be provided with apartments and houses,” the head of state said.