Azerbaijani foreign diplomats should refrain from statements that contradict country's official position - top official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

The comment of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia regarding the tragic event associated with the Russian helicopter is inappropriate, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

“In connection with the tragic event associated with a helicopter belonging to the Armed Forces of Russia, on November 9, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation. On this day, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a relevant statement. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case regarding this accidental tragedy,” said Hajiyev.

“Moreover, a telephone conversation held between the prosecutors general of Azerbaijan and Russia, in which the course of the investigation was discussed. There is also a mutual exchange of information in connection with the course of the investigation. The comment of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu on this issue is inappropriate. This kind of case cannot harm the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia,” the president aide said.

He also noted that the statements of the Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia about the status of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan without understanding the essence of the issue are unacceptable.