One of campaigners of Yerevan actions found dead
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14
Trend:
The body of a young campaigner was found under one of the bridges in Yerevan on the night of Nov. 13-14, Trend reports citing Armenian media.
As reported, during the investigation it was established that this is the same young man, whose photos, in which he was captured smoking in parliament during a rally in Yerevan, were spread earlier.
The relatives of the killed young man claim that this is the revenge of the authorities.
