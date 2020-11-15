Baku City Circuit comments on demolition of pit stop building

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.15

Trend:

Baku City Circuit operating company commented on the dismantling of the pit stop building for Formula 1, Trend reports.

Government agencies have given appropriate instructions for dismantling the construction.

The company noted that this will not affect the holding of Formula 1 races in Baku next year.

“According to the preliminary calendar, the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan is scheduled for June 6. The construction of the new pit stop building is more than likely to begin in February", the company said.