Armenians leaving Azerbaijani territories, damaging environment - Assistant to president (UPDATE)

FIRST VERSION - (15:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

The Armenians are leaving the Azerbaijani territories and are damaging the environment along the way, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 15.

According to him, before the escalation of the conflict, the Azerbaijani side always, referring to the documents of international law, stated that settlement in the occupied Azerbaijani territories has no legal base.

"Therefore, all results of illegal settlement in Kalbajar district should be canceled. This process is still underway. People who were illegally settled there should be removed from these territories. But there is also the fact that Armenians leaving the territory set fire to civilian objects located there and carry out new acts of vandalism. They cause serious damage to the environment," Hajiyev said.