We have destroyed Armenian myth, they will live with this mark of humiliation - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

We have destroyed the Armenian myth, we have destroyed the Armenian fabrications, we have put them in their place, we put them on their knees and they will live with this mark, they will live with this mark of humiliation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during visit to the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities, Trend reports.

“Our army is one of the strongest armies in the world today. We have shown the whole world that it is the Azerbaijani people who are invincible, it is the Azerbaijani Army that is victorious. We have destroyed the Armenian myth, we have destroyed the Armenian fabrications, we have put them in their place, we put them on their knees and they will live with this mark, they will live with this mark of humiliation. We, for our part, will live with pride from now on – as a victorious people, as a strong state, as an invincible army, as a strong-willed nation,” the head of state said.

“During these 44 days, there was regular pressure, threats, orders, messages and signals from different sources and places. I said that no-one can stand in front of us, we will go to the end. The hated enemy must accept our conditions, provide an exact date, and they were forced to do so in the end. This is why the people of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis all over the world are celebrating our great victory with great pride these days. This Victory befits our people, befits our brave sons, befits our state, and this Victory has shown our strength,” Azerbaijani president said.