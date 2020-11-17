I once again pray for God’s mercy on all our martyrs - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

Trend:

Here, in the liberated city of Fuzuli, I once again pray for God’s mercy on all our martyrs, wish patience to their relatives and thank their parents for raising such heroes for our state and our people, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during visit to the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities, Trend reports.

“We have defeated the Armenian army and, at the same time, taught a lesson to the criminals who led Armenia for years. Pashinyan has destroyed his country in the last two years, and now he is only preoccupied with how to save his own life from the wrath of the Armenian people. We have destroyed the Kocharyan-Sargsyan army. They have destroyed our lands," said President Aliyev.

"This time these cowards could not even stick their noses into the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Where is your heroism? The fake “hero” orders you have put on your chests – take out this metal scrap and throw them into the bin, we have defeated you. Pashinyan is nobody. Kocharyan and Sargsyan, the executioners of the Azerbaijani people, the executioners of Khojaly, we have defeated you, we have destroyed your army. If Armenia had not signed the act of capitulation, they know how this war would have ended. This is our strength. This is our unity. The iron fist has crushed your head, and from now on no-one will speak to us in the language of ultimatums," he noted.

"In particular, the humiliated Pashinyan, who put forward seven conditions to us, we hit him on the head with those conditions. What happened to those conditions? I had one condition – get out, go away, and that condition was met. Thanks to our strength, thanks to our unity, thanks to our heroes, thanks to our martyrs. Here, in the liberated city of Fuzuli, I once again pray for God’s mercy on all our martyrs, wish patience to their relatives and thank their parents for raising such heroes for our state and our people. Their memory will live forever in our hearts. I wish God's healing to all our wounded servicemen. I am sure that they will soon return to normal life and will always be in our spotlight,” the head of state said.