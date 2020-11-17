Head of their junta was hiding in bunker and couldn't even stick out his nose - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

The head of their junta was hiding in a bunker and couldn't even stick out his nose, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during visit to the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities, Trend reports.

“We have restored our territorial integrity, expelled the occupiers from the occupied territories, prevented the establishment of a second Armenian state, and there can be no talk of any status. There is a single Azerbaijani state. There is a multiethnic, multi-confessional and progressive Azerbaijani state. All citizens of Azerbaijan, representatives of all peoples and religions live normally, in peace and harmony here. The Armenian people will live like this too," he said.

"We have nothing against the Armenian people. I have said in numerous interviews over the past 44 days that they are our citizens and they will see that they will live well under the leadership of Azerbaijan, that they must get rid of the criminal and cowardly junta. The separatist leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh are cowards. Their cowardice was witnessed by the Armenians living there and by the Armenians living in Armenia. So many people fled! The head of their junta was hiding in a bunker and couldn't even stick out his nose. Where is your courage and bravery?,” the head of state said.