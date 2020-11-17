We will restore all liberated lands - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

All our servicemen, the residents of Fuzuli and other liberated lands should know that we will restore all these places, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during visit to the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities, Trend reports.

“I said earlier that we could not find a single building in Fuzuli to raise the Azerbaijani flag. But we will restore them all. Relevant instructions have been given, we will do everything in a planned way, we have invited international experts, and they will come. We will calculate all the damage together. After that, we will invite urban planning specialists – both Azerbaijani and foreign. They will come here and a new urban plan will be established. Restoration of villages, cities, infrastructure, environmental measures – all these plans are there. We will do it all. With God's help, we will do it all. Just as we liberated our lands, destroyed the enemy and raised our tricolor flag, we will solve all other issues. Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.