President Ilham Aliyev announces start of Fuzuli-Shusha highway laying (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 13:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

It is a very significant day in the life of our country today, it is a historic day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during visit to the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities, Trend reports.

“The foundation of the Fuzuli-Shusha highway is being laid today. I heartily congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion. This road is very important because this road leads us to Shusha, the crown of Karabakh,’ the head of state said.

“Many roads have been built in our country in recent years. I can say that more than 16,000 kilometers of roads have been built since 2004, and these roads are of high quality. According to this indicator, Azerbaijan is in the leading position in the world. But this road has a special significance. As I said, this road leads to Shusha. At the same time, this is the first project to be implemented in the liberated lands,” the head of state said.