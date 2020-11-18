GUAM Secretary-General sends letter to President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Altai Efendiev, GUAM Secretary-General sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

"Your Excellency,

Allow me on behalf of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM to congratulate you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the National Revival Day!

The process of the national resurgence that started over 30 years ago and passed through many dramatic and tragic moments, as well as milestone periods of the national building, has culminated in the glorious victory of the armed forces of the country resulted in the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands that remained under the occupation for nearly three decades.

We congratulate you on this historic victory that opens up a new era in the history of modern Azerbaijan, as well as in the history of the whole region. It reveals promising and unique opportunities, as well as bright perspectives for inclusive and comprehensive regional cooperation and sustainable development in the region of enormous potential and growing geostrategic importance.

We also consider this victory as a triumph of justice, restoration of the norms and principles of international law. We believe that positive developments as a result of this victory will trigger new dynamics in the process of peace and confidence-building that will facilitate the resolution of the military conflicts across the region.

Especially we would like to congratulate you for your leadership, based on the strategic vision and patience that mobilized the nation’s will and ensured its unity and make this landmark breakthrough possible.

We in GUAM, as a regional organization, comprised of four friendly countries and strategic partners, stand ready to support and contribute to the process of promotion of regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.

On this special festive occasion, we wish you further success and new great victories in the process of the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan! We wish peace, progress, and prosperity to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan!" the letter said.