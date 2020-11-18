President Aliyev allocates AZN 50 million for design, construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the design and construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is initially allocated 50 million manats for the construction of the 101.5km-long highway.
Latest
President Aliyev allocates AZN 50 million for design, construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway
EU should take advantage of new realities offered by Karabakh peace process - Azerbaijani ambassador to EU
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on National Revival Day (PHOTO)