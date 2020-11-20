France's biased position aimed against territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the army’s entering to Aghdam district at the parliament’s plenary meeting held on Nov.20, Trend reports.

According to Gafarova, the district was returned on the basis of a joint statement signed on November 10 by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the prime minister of Armenia.

The speaker stressed that despite the fact that many countries accept this document, there are also countries who are dissatisfied with it and are trying to prevent the implementation of this statement.

As she noted, from the very beginning, the French leadership took a biased position, demonstrating a biased attitude towards the issue of liberation from the occupation of the lands by the Azerbaijani army.

Gafarova pointed out that some French MPs, even during the active phase of hostilities, illegally visited Karabakh, supporting the separatists.

She added that these steps are directed against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and run counter to the mandate of France as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.