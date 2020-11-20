Armenians who call themselves invincible army, warlike people – what happened to your warlike army? - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Those [Armenians] who call themselves an invincible army, a warlike people – what happened to your warlike army, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“I have repeatedly told the mediators dealing with this issue to pay attention to that. You are talking about a peaceful solution to this issue but we see the exact opposite. We see that the heritage of Azerbaijan is being erased in these lands, Azerbaijani monuments and historical sites are being Armenianized, Azerbaijani mosques are being destroyed, all our historical and cultural heritage is being erased, new maps are being drawn up. When maps of the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” are published in textbooks prepared for Armenian schools, all the lands occupied are attributed to this self-styled entity. Books and booklets published by Armenia in foreign languages cover all the occupied territories and the so-called entity. They do the same when illegally participating in international exhibitions. Okay, but what next? You are saying that the issue will be resolved peacefully,” Azerbaijani president said.

“What happened to these maps now? These maps have gone to hell, these maps no longer exist. The occupiers vacating Kalbajar district are destroying all houses, buildings, schools, and showing their savagery yet again. All leading international media outlets have filmed this and spread these images around the world, embarrassing them. They are putting themselves to disgrace. They cowardly ran away from us. They could not stand in front of us. Those who call themselves an invincible army, a warlike people – what happened to your warlike army? Where is it? It has been crushed, we have crushed it, we have destroyed it. There is no Armenian army. We have destroyed it. Our victory on the battlefield also preconditioned our political victory. Aghdam district returns to us without firing a single shot or killing a single person. This is our great political success. But this would not have been possible without the military victory,” the head of state said.