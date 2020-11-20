Azerbaijani parliament approves regulation on "Hero of Patriotic War" title
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
Trend:
The issue of establishing the title of "Hero of the Patriotic War" was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 20.
In this regard, the Regulation on the "Hero of the Patriotic War" title was approved.
In accordance with the Regulation, the "Hero of the Patriotic War" title is the highest degree of distinction in Azerbaijan. A special distinctive sign of the "Hero of the Patriotic War" title is the Azerbaijani medal "Hero of the Patriotic War".
The image of the "Hero of the Patriotic War" medal is determined in accordance with the law. The medal is worn on the left side of the chest above other orders and medals.
Latest
President Aliyev on Armenia: Take that flag off pole, fold it, put it in your pocket, go and live in another country
Armenians who call themselves invincible army, warlike people – what happened to your warlike army? - President Aliyev
Every day opposition leader gets arrested in Armenia, where are you, Council of Europe? - President Aliyev
EY Azerbaijan invites small and medium sized companies to take part in ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition
Azerbaijan's Azerishig working on supplying power to strategic facilities in liberated lands (PHOTO)