Video of alleged mockery of bodies of Armenian soldiers - fake - Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office filed criminal cases upon various articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code related to the facts of violation of the laws and traditions of war by the Armenian Armed Forces during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, on which the preliminary investigation is being conducted and the necessary measures are being taken to reveal and prosecute the individuals who committed the crimes, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

At the same time, video footage was disseminated in some media and on the pages of social networks in connection with the alleged "offensive actions of Azerbaijani servicemen towards the bodies of Armenian military personnel" and "inappropriate treatment with prisoners of war".

This video footage was reviewed by the Prosecutor General's Office and the Military Prosecutor's Office and it was revealed that most of the video footage was fake. The necessary investigative and operational measures will be taken in connection with some video footage.

Proceeding from the collected files, the Military Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case upon Articles 115.2 and 245 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

The people who committed illegal actions will be revealed and prosecuted. The public will be provided with comprehensive information about the course and results of the investigation.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.