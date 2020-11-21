Peacekeeping forces have already taken up positions that were determined - Russian Minister of Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

The peacekeeping forces have already taken up the positions that were determined, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu said while being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Time flies fast. Not so much time has passed since the adoption of the plan by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, since the adoption of what I believe is a historic statement, but the peacekeeping contingent, the peacekeeping forces have already taken up the positions that were determined, i.e. the 23 posts were taken under control in the direction of the highway in order to ensure the security of the line of contact. The return of refugees has begun. All the work that has been done to date is bearing fruit, of course,” Shoigu said.

“As you have said, the ceasefire has been observed during all this time, perhaps with the exception of some rare and what we consider minor exchanges, and I am confident that this will continue to be the case,” Shoigu said.