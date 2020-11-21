Other members of Minsk Group also expressed their positive attitude towards text of statement, albeit with slight delay - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

We are also glad that other members of the Minsk Group who did not directly participate in the elaboration of provisions of the statement have also expressed their attitude, a positive attitude towards the text of the statement, albeit with a slight delay, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

“Of course, we had the right to expect a more prompt reaction from them, but apparently there were certain factors that did not allow them to develop a position. But as they say, it is better late than never. I know that a meeting of representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group was held in Moscow. I think that their positive approach to the statement will also play an important role in strengthening security measures and long-term peace,” the head of state said.