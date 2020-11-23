Flag of Azerbaijan raised at former secondary school of Gulabli village in Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Units of the Azerbaijani army raised the country's tricolor flag on the territory of the former secondary school, located in the village of Gulabli, Aghdam district, Trend reports.

The territory of the school, where the units of the Armenian armed forces were previously located, was cleared of mines and other explosives. Then, the Azerbaijani servicemen, lining up in front of the school, honored the memory of the martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.