Today, many developed countries studying our experience - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Today, many countries, many developed countries are studying our experience, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque, Trend reports.

“I have repeatedly said that building up our military capacity is the first issue for us. It is no coincidence that during my presidency, our military expenditures were in first place among budget expenditures every year. I have said or explained to our people that we do have many other issues, there are problems that need to be addressed, but our main problem is that our lands are under occupation. This is why military expenditures come first among others. We bought the necessary equipment. We demonstrated this equipment and modern weapons in the numerous parades on Azadlig Square. We adopted the most advanced trends in the development of our army. We bought weapons that would give us an advantage, and the Second Karabakh War showed that,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Today, many countries, many developed countries are studying our experience. Many experts dealing with this issue are noting that Azerbaijan waged a war of the 21st century. For the first time in the 21st century, historic achievements of this scale and effect have been made in such a short period of time," said the president.

"On my way here, I saw at least three lines of defense. But according to the information given to me by the military, there were five lines of defense here. In Fuzuli as well. Thanks to the heroism and professionalism of our soldiers and officers, we have crushed these lines of defense. We are technically equipped with the most modern weapons, and the Second Karabakh War showed that, there are videos. They are now being studied, they will be studied in many countries and will be included in military books,” the head of state said.