Many times when I was on line of contact, in trenches, I thought that one day we would return - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Many times when I was on the line of contact, in the trenches, I thought that one day we would return, we would restore our territorial integrity, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque, Trend reports.

“Today, it is very painful to see the city of Aghdam destroyed. But a few years ago, when I was in this area, in our trenches, I looked at that building through binoculars. It is difficult to express these feelings in words, it is impossible. It was so painful to look at our city on our own lands, to see that building from afar through binoculars and not to be able to come here,” the head of state said.