President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 5m for design and construction of Barda-Aghdam railway line
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the design and construction of Barda-Aghdam railway line.
Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is initially allocated 5 million manats for the design and construction of the 45km-long railway line.
