ICESCO SecGen sends letter to President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Salim bin Mohammed Almalik, Director General of ICESCO sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on liberating the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. We received with jubilation the news about the cessation of war in the area. The agreement reached and signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia effectively ended the hostilities between the two countries. This development is celebrated across regions and the world which internationally recognizes the Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

The government and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan would not have accomplished this victory without your determination and wise leadership in finding a lasting solution to this old conflict and normalize the situation in this important part of the world.

ICESCO celebrates as one with the Republic of Azerbaijan in this most deserved triumph and will continue to support all the country’s efforts within the Organization’s areas of competence towards prosperity and success in the years to come.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration.

Long Live the Republic of Azerbaijan!

Most respectfully,