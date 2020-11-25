We will restore Kalbajar, let no-one have any doubts about that - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.25

Trend:

We will restore Kalbajar, let no-one have any doubts about that, and life will return there, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Agriculture will develop in Kalbajar, especially livestock breeding. We have large pastures there. Kalbajar has ample natural resources. The enemy has brutally exploited these resources. In Soviet times, Istisu water, which was popular throughout the Soviet Union, was produced in Kalbajar. Istisu is under our control again now. It used to be a big resort," said the president.

"The hated enemy has destroyed everything. There are images of that and everyone can see them. We will restore all of that, we will rebuild Kalbajar, the villages, the city of Kalbajar. I have ordered to prepare a master plan for the reconstruction of the city – not only in the city of Kalbajar but also in all other cities, and life will return there,” the head of state said.