All damage will be calculated with participation of int'l experts - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

All the damage [done to Azerbaijan's lands liberated from occupation] will be calculated with the participation of international experts, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“The people of Azerbaijan will be regularly updated about the work to be done. We must do all the work in a planned manner. I want to say again: first of all, all the damage will be calculated with the participation of international experts. Then lawsuits will be filed. Then comes the reconstruction of our cities and villages on the basis of master plans," said the president.

"The necessary measures related to agriculture, other infrastructure projects, water and electricity will be taken. Then come roads. When we drove the enemy out of Shusha, it destroyed the water line feeding the city. There is no water in Shusha now. This is what the enemy is like,” the head of state said.