Full text of Azerbaijani parliament’s statement against French Senate’s resolution(UPDATE)

Politics 26 November 2020 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Details added, first version published on 14:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

The full text of the statement of the Azerbaijani parliament in response to the resolution "Need to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" adopted by the French Senate has been made public, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

The Azerbaijani parliament made the statement in connection with the resolution adopted on November 25, 2020, by the French Senate as a result of the instigation of certain Turkophobic and Islamophobic political circles, as well as Armenian ethnic groups operating in France.

“An end was put to the existence of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" on November 2020, illegally created in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces in 1988-1994 and not recognized by any country,” the statement said.

“This step of the French Senate does not fit into the commitments undertaken by France within the global strategy on the EU foreign and security policy, including documents on the territorial integrity of countries consistently adopted since 2016 by the EU Council,” the statement said.

“The implementation of the provisions of this resolution has the potential to make a crushing blow to the EU and its Eastern Partnership program,” the statement said.

- one of the main reasons for the unresolvedness of the almost 30-year-old Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is a threat to the security of the South Caucasus and the whole of Europe, is that the states that played the role of international mediator in peace negotiations, in particular France, didn’t call the aggressor their name, didn’t differentiate between the occupier and the occupied;

- with the support of external forces interested in the continuation of instability in the South Caucasus region, wishing to permanently disrupt peace negotiations and legitimize the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Armenia on September 27, 2020, resorted to another provocation against Azerbaijan. However, the 44-day counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijan, which used the right to self-defense in accordance with paragraph 51 of the UN Charter, forced the occupying Armenia to peace;

- in the resolution of the French Senate there is no evidence that the Turkish Armed Forces participated in the counter-offensive operation by Azerbaijan and that mercenaries from some conflictive regions of the Middle East were used against Armenia, unfounded and falsified allegations were made about the commission of war crimes against civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh, however, no facts are given for these statements;

- on the other hand, there are irrefutable facts that chauvinist, racist and terrorist groups of mercenaries from foreign countries, including France, were used against Azerbaijan, which were brought into the war zone by Armenia, committing grave war crimes against civilians, and civilian facilities in the settlements located far from the war zone;

- during the aggressive war against Azerbaijan in 1992-1994, the Armenian Armed Forces committed a number of massacres acts against peaceful Azerbaijanis, including one of the terrible tragedies of the 20th century - the Khojaly genocide;

- Considering itself an "example" for respect to human rights and democratic values, France chose to remain silent in face of these crimes against peaceful Azerbaijanis;

- during the colonial policy, the French Armed Forces massacred hundreds of thousands of civilians for ethnic and religious affiliation. The crimes of genocide committed are an indelible dark mark in the political history of France;

- the trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia on November 10, 2020, put an end to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which lasted for more than 30 years, the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, opened the way for the further development of the South Caucasus region.

This trilateral statement restored the superiority of the norms and principles of international law, ensured the implementation of by the UN Security Council resolutions #822, 853, 874 and 884, adopted in 1993, which were also supported by France, UN General Assembly resolution #62/243, adopted in 2008, as well as documents adopted in certain years by the EU and the European Parliament, PACE, OIC, Non-Aligned Movement, ECHR, and other international structures.

The Parliament of Azerbaijan emphasized that all international organizations and states, including France, must accept new realities, formed thanks to the comprehensive efforts of Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus region, that these realities are supported by Russia and Turkey, which have authority in the region, reminds that they are also accepted by Armenia, and, taking into account the above, appeals to the government of Azerbaijan with the following:

To appeal to the OSCE leadership to withdraw France from the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, which, by its position and appeals of the last days, casts doubt on its independence;

Reconsider the political relations existing between Azerbaijan and France;

To deeply analyze the economic relations existing between Azerbaijan and France and take the necessary measures.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russia's Rostelecom expects to develop transit routes through Turkmenistan
Russia's Rostelecom expects to develop transit routes through Turkmenistan
Azerbaijani ICT company wins tender on purchase of licenses
Azerbaijani ICT company wins tender on purchase of licenses
Azerbaijan to implement digitalization of services of local executive authorities
Azerbaijan to implement digitalization of services of local executive authorities
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan to export persimmons to Slovakia and Czech Republic Business 17:21
Level of religious tolerance in Azerbaijan is much higher than in France - ISESCO ex-director Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:14
Kazakhstan's exports to Switzerland decrease year-on-year Business 17:09
Azerbaijani medical insurance agency signs contract with tender-winning IT company Finance 17:09
Resolution adopted by French Senate must be canceled – Azerbaijani NGO head Politics 17:09
Volume of Turkish textile clothing supplies to Kazakh market surges Turkey 17:08
Latvian AirBaltic cancels Riga-Tbilisi-Riga flights Transport 17:07
Reconnaissance work completed within Baiterek space complex creation in Kazakhstan Business 16:59
Thermal power plant modernization, other projects underway in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Oil&Gas 16:53
Georgia imposes further restrictions to curb spread of coronavirus Georgia 16:51
Georgian carrier to launch regular cargo flights from China to Europe Transport 16:45
Russia's Rostelecom expects to develop transit routes through Turkmenistan ICT 16:42
Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan rises Economy 16:39
Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs discuss latest situation in region Politics 16:33
WB, AIIB to fund rural infrastructure development in Uzbekistan Finance 16:32
Azerbaijani, Indonesian FMs stress importance of trilateral ceasefire statement Politics 16:30
Austria fully supports Uzbekistan obtaining of EU’s GSP beneficiary status Business 16:26
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region opens tender for installation work Tenders 16:24
France not part of Karabakh settlement, but part of problem - Turkish defense minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:22
Japanese companies to provide technical support for terry production in Uzbekistan Business 16:19
Germany's hotspot district to launch COVID-19 mass tests for children Europe 16:07
Yield of citrus fruits in Azerbaijan up Economy 16:07
Capital of Kazakh companies operating in Turkey revealed Turkey 16:05
Iran boosts its pistachio exports Business 16:03
World Economic Forum announces Azerbaijan's road quality score Economy 16:00
Share of assets in Azerbaijani banking sector declines Finance 15:53
Kazakhstan eyeing amending legislation to support renewable energy dev't Oil&Gas 15:50
Georgian Hualing Free Industrial Zone plans to finalize deal with 4 new companies Business 15:49
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan through state line grows manifold Finance 15:43
Kazakhstan to launch hundreds of industrial projects before year-end Business 15:39
Azerbaijani ICT company wins tender on purchase of licenses ICT 15:39
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses data from foreign exchange auction Finance 15:38
Employment in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province increases Finance 15:35
Buta Airways to Increase the Frequency of Flights Performed to Izmir Society 15:34
Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss possibilities of attracting investors to liberated territories Business 15:31
Georgian Huliang FIZ offering available land plots to potential investors Business 15:24
Azerbaijani NBCO talks about its activities amid coronavirus Finance 15:15
Azerbaijan’s carpet producer signs tender contract Business 15:11
Many members of French Senate unaware war in Karabakh ended (VIDEO) Politics 15:07
Number of people infected with coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 900,000 Society 15:06
Baku Stock Exchange admits local investment company Finance 15:06
Uzbekistan eyes to set up local production of various vaccines Uzbekistan 15:05
France does not deserve Azerbaijan’s confidence – senator Politics 15:03
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 15:03
Bank mortgages in Azerbaijan rise Finance 15:02
Full text of Azerbaijani parliament’s statement against French Senate’s resolution Politics 14:49
Iran's economy remains strong and steady – Iran's president Business 14:49
Turkmenistan to be vital strategic partner, gas supplier to China long-term - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 14:42
EDB talks Kazakhstan's economy growth forecast, return to pre-COVID levels Business 14:39
Ambassadors of Turkey, Iran to Azerbaijan hold discusses on Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35
“I am quite sure that giving a hand to customers in this challenging time will pay off in the future”: interview with Dariusz Kacprzyk, Member of Supervisory Board of AccessBank Azerbaijan Economy 14:30
Import of Turkish ready-made clothes by Iran down Turkey 14:14
Water resources of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district to be re-explored Society 14:10
Turkey's export of ready-made clothes to Uzbekistan down Turkey 14:09
Money supply in Azerbaijan grows - CBA Finance 14:01
Lending to banking sector in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:59
Turkmenistan raises 10M2020 imports of Turkish ready-made clothes Turkey 13:41
Uzbek gas chemical company opens tender for insurance services Tenders 13:39
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:39
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Turkey down by 8% Oil&Gas 13:23
German manufactures interested in buying high-quality walnuts in Georgia Business 13:20
New carpet factory opens in Turkmenistan Business 13:13
German company builds float glass plant in Uzbekistan’s Zarafshan city Business 13:13
Iranian oil minister talks about petrochemical facilities launched in Iran Oil&Gas 13:12
Azerbaijan can't be pressured by adopting some paper piece - parliament's vice speaker Politics 13:11
Azerbaijani parliament voices appeal to government due to France Politics 13:06
Azerbaijan to implement digitalization of services of local executive authorities Economy 13:06
French Senate betrays democratic values - Turkish government Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
China's import of Turkish cement up Turkey 12:51
Azerbaijani parliament condemns resolution adopted by French Senate Politics 12:50
AP highlights devastation caused by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:46
Azerbaijan's ADY Express boosts daily volume of cargo handling at Astara terminal Transport 12:33
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns French Senate’s resolution on Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:32
French Senate's resolution is not binding, says ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:22
Azerbaijani Ministry of Communications developing final strategy of 'Smart City' project Economy 12:18
Protesters give statement in front of French embassy in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:16
Integration of modern solutions contributes to growth of online sales - MiMobile Economy 12:12
Georgia eyes to minimize negative impact of global crisis on country's private sector Business 12:03
Int’l standard of energy management system to be introduced at Uzbekneftegaz facilities Oil&Gas 12:01
LUKOIL to restore daily gas production in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:57
Turkmenistan building new greenhouses Business 11:56
Georgia reports 3,801 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 11:53
Azerbaijan's parliament to make statement on draft resolution adopted by French Senate Politics 11:48
Israel changed plans to buy AstraZeneca vaccine Israel 11:46
Azerbaijan to provide grants, loans, investments to startup environment Economy 11:45
Minister talks benefit of pipeline from Russia to supply some Kazakh regions with gas Oil&Gas 11:42
Uzbekistan to launch numerous petrochemical industry projects in 2021 Oil&Gas 11:37
Measures to attract investors to Uzbek mining, geological industry discussed at int’l forum Oil&Gas 11:35
NCOC reports yet another milestone at Kazakhstan-based Kashagan field Oil&Gas 11:33
Georgia looking for contractor for terminal extension at Kutaisi International Airport Construction 11:30
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover with Lithuania despite COVID-19 Business 11:20
Snam raises planned investments in new strategy Oil&Gas 11:18
Snam raises its emission reduction target to 50% Oil&Gas 11:16
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province decreases Finance 11:14
US Venture Fund to bring Azerbaijani projects to int'l markets Economy 11:08
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 11:05
Turkmenistan, EU discuss prospects for development of greenhouses Business 11:05
French PROPARCO taking steps to support Georgian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises Finance 11:02
Possible changes to OPEC+ quotas pose downside risks to Kazakhstan's economic forecast Oil&Gas 11:02
Iran discloses details of exports from Razavi Khorasan Province Business 10:57
All news