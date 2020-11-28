Turkish political parties condemn French Senate’s resolution on Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 19:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

The heads of the groups of MPs of the ruling Justice and Development Party, the Republican People's Party, the Nationalist Movement Party, and the Good Party (IYI Party), represented in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, issued a joint statement condemning the resolution of the French Senate regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports on Nov. 27 with reference to the Turkish media.

"We strongly condemn the resolution adopted by the French Senate, which contradicts international law, morality, and justice. Although the French Senate turns a blind eye to this, Nagorno-Karabakh, in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 is the territory of Azerbaijan and, according to international law, the resolution of the French Senate is nothing,” the joint statement said. “French President Emmanuel Macron said a few days earlier that Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan. Karabakh is not even recognized by Armenia, and it’s clear that the French Senate made a decision far from the truth."

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.