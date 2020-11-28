Azerbaijani president's assistant, diplomatic missions visiting Tartar (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Politics 28 November 2020 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: the first version posted on 12:14

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, Nov.28

Trend:

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, representatives of diplomatic missions, heads of international organizations, as well as representatives of the "Karabakh" football club have visited the Tartar district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov.28.

The representatives on the spot are getting acquainted with the consequences of the heavy bombing of Tartar by Armenia during the recent hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Afterward, the delegation will leave for Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
AzInTelecom LLC opens tender to attract maintenance services
AzInTelecom LLC opens tender to attract maintenance services
Azerbaijan’s energy operator opens tender
Azerbaijan’s energy operator opens tender
Autumn grain sowing carried out on large area of land in Azerbaijan
Autumn grain sowing carried out on large area of land in Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Latest
German minister says partial lockdown could last until Spring 2021 Europe 13:47
Kazakhstan doubles export to Afghanistan Business 13:27
Price of apartments in Iran’s Tehran rising Business 13:24
Autumn grain sowing carried out on large area of land in Azerbaijan Economy 12:55
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro to buy inert materials through tender Tenders 12:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12:19
Azerbaijani president's assistant, diplomatic missions visiting Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 12:14
Turkish soldiers to soon begin their missions in Azerbaijan - Turkey’s VP Politics 11:57
Georgian Basisbank launches service for purchase of government securities Finance 11:41
Azerbaijan shows footage of Kalbajar's Istisu village (VIDEO) Politics 11:21
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 28 Uzbekistan 10:43
Turkey issues 10M2020 data on cargo, passenger traffic in Adnan Menderes Airport Turkey 10:28
Assistant to Azerbaijani president, Karabakh football club to visit Tartar, Aghdam cities Politics 10:27
Azerbaijani oil prices reaching $49 per barrel Finance 10:20
Tesla could widen release of 'self-driving' software in two weeks US 10:15
Iranian currency rates for November 28 Finance 10:07
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender for equipment modernization Tenders 10:02
Turkish municipality to rent vehicles via tender Turkey 09:53
Turkmenistan, EU discuss prospects for developing bilateral contacts Business 09:52
Iran seeks to cooperate in auto sector with foreign countries Transport 09:49
Azerbaijani flag raised in liberated Kalbajar city after 27 years (VIDEO) Politics 09:35
OPEC+ likely to roll over its current production cut at least until end-March 2021 Oil&Gas 09:23
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 172,000 Other News 08:41
826 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, total at 130,039 Kazakhstan 07:43
Georgian Poti FIZ plans to implement production of high-tech electrical devices in 2021 Business 07:01
Chinese mainland reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 06:47
British, Irish prime ministers discuss EU trade negotiations Europe 05:46
Kazakhstan increases exports to Georgia multifold despite COVID-19 Business 05:01
France reports 957 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down Europe 03:56
76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 02:43
OPEC+ monitoring committee postpones meeting on oil production cuts deal in 2021 to Sunday Oil&Gas 01:41
Brexit goes down to the wire: EU and UK say big differences remain Europe 00:49
Iran expected to reduce potato production Business 00:01
Azerbaijan national team won silver and bronze medals at 36th European Championship in Ukraine Society 27 November 23:57
Diesel fuel production down in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 27 November 23:55
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 27 November 23:55
Export of grain and legumes by Turkey to Iran down Turkey 27 November 23:55
Turkey registers nearly 30,000 new coronavirus cases as recoveries surpass 390,000 Turkey 27 November 23:35
Kazakhstan has high hopes for homegrown COVID-19 vaccine - Minister Kazakhstan 27 November 23:33
Georgia expect stabilization of pandemic with the expansion of restrictions Georgia 27 November 23:31
Iraq reports 2,545 new COVID-19 cases, 547,215 in total Arab World 27 November 23:00
Resolution adopted by French Senate is gross violation of int'l law - Honorary Member of French Parliament Politics 27 November 22:36
Erdoğan urges public caution against COVID-19 in Turkey amid violations Turkey 27 November 21:54
76 Iranian professors among world top 2% scientists Iran 27 November 21:47
Monetary policy in Georgia remains tightest among CIS - Renaissance Capital Business 27 November 21:43
Representatives of Kyrgyzstan take part in XVIII meeting of CSTO ICMEC Kyrgyzstan 27 November 21:09
Britain records 16,022 new coronavirus cases, 521 new deaths Europe 27 November 20:38
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of 36th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Ukraine Society 27 November 19:59
Turkish political parties condemn French Senate’s resolution on Karabakh Politics 27 November 19:14
World Maritime University, Georgia aim to develop maritime education, capacity-building activities Transport 27 November 18:26
Georgia makes giant strides in transposition of energy efficiency acquis Oil&Gas 27 November 18:06
Cash receipts from Azerbaijan to Georgia increases Finance 27 November 18:03
Number of debit cards in Azerbaijan increases Finance 27 November 17:54
Uzbekistan increases raisins export to Netherlands Business 27 November 17:50
Georgia to subsidize wheat flour price Business 27 November 17:49
IAEA to implement multiple projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 27 November 17:46
Uzbekistan, Hungary consider establishing Uzbek-Hungarian Business Council Business 27 November 17:41
Uzbekistan confirms repayment schedules on ADB loan for solid waste cleaning Finance 27 November 17:40
Percentage of problem loans in Azerbaijan down Finance 27 November 17:37
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for vehicles provision Tenders 27 November 17:28
Tree-planting campaign continues in Azerbaijan's Gubadli (PHOTO) Society 27 November 17:23
Azerbaijan raises commercial gas production Oil&Gas 27 November 17:10
COVID-related quarantine may be strengthened in Kazakhstan in December Kazakhstan 27 November 17:03
German Bundestag welcoming cessation of hostilities in Karabakh for sustainable peace Politics 27 November 17:01
Spain names main Turkmen sectors of its interest Business 27 November 16:57
Iran to follow FATF-related bills Politics 27 November 16:56
French Development Agency puts emphasis on increasing solar and wind capacity integration in Georgia Oil&Gas 27 November 16:46
Putin to hold annual press conference via video link on December 17 Russia 27 November 16:46
Share of Austria in total import of Azerbaijan increases Business 27 November 16:38
Kazakhstan, Canada discuss prospects for agriculture co-op Business 27 November 16:35
Iranian Aras Free Trade Zone reveals its trade surplus Business 27 November 16:30
Modernization of primary gas treatment unit carried out at Uzbek oil field Oil&Gas 27 November 16:27
Ambassador of Mexico meets with Azerbaijani Acting Minister of Culture Society 27 November 16:25
Azerbaijan supplying drinking water to liberated Shusha city (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 November 16:24
Azerbaijan consistently works to strengthen regional cooperation - MFA Politics 27 November 16:21
Azerbaijan's import of chemical products from Turkey up Turkey 27 November 16:18
Conflicts, external aggression threaten peace, security - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) Politics 27 November 16:17
Azerbaijani Minister of Economy receives Qatari ambassador (PHOTO) Business 27 November 16:16
Iran's industrial cities work at minimum capacity Business 27 November 16:14
U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue US 27 November 16:12
Turkey discloses Istanbul Airport's ten-month passenger traffic volume Turkey 27 November 16:11
Japan ruling party proposal backs assistance for COVID-hit airlines Other News 27 November 16:11
Iran's Social Security Organization to forgive insurance fines of employers Business 27 November 16:08
Elbit Systems wins Spanish Army radio deal Israel 27 November 16:05
Putin meets RSC members to discuss Russian peacekeepers' activities in Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 November 16:00
Uzbek metallurgical plant switches to int’l financial reporting standards Finance 27 November 15:47
New company established in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city Business 27 November 15:43
Iran to close public offices amid COVID-19 Society 27 November 15:42
Volume of industrial lending in Azerbaijan grows Finance 27 November 15:37
Azerbaijani 'Maestro Niyazi' dry-cargo ship repaired and tested Transport 27 November 15:22
France-24 TV channel broadcasts reportage about liberated Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 November 15:12
Small state enterprises, vehicles to be auctioned in Azerbaijan Business 27 November 15:12
Uzbek Ministry of Finance eyes setting excise tax on sugar imports Finance 27 November 15:07
New electronic services to be introduced in Turkmenistan's banking system Finance 27 November 15:01
Oil bitumen imports decrease to Georgia Oil&Gas 27 November 14:55
10M2020 cargo, passenger traffic in Turkish Esenboga Airport drops Turkey 27 November 14:52
Discovery of Turkmen scientists expected to make unique contribution to healthcare system on global scale Turkmenistan 27 November 14:40
Azerbaijan detects 3,712 new COVID-19 cases, 1,359 recoveries Society 27 November 14:36
World to need at least 1.1 trillion barrels of hydrocarbons over next 20 years Oil&Gas 27 November 14:29
Kazakhstan decreases crude petroleum oil supplies to Netherlands Oil&Gas 27 November 14:26
All news