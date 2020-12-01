Armenia either had to be completely destroyed or sign it. What do others care about that? - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

“I want to say again that we have created a new reality, won a victory, crushed the enemy, driven it out of our lands. Thus, we have created a new reality. Everyone will have to accept it, will have to come to terms with this reality, just as Armenia has done. There is Pashinyan's signature under this Statement. He did sign it. He was forced to sign it. In essence, he signed an act of capitulation. Armenia either had to be completely destroyed or sign it. What do others care about that? Let everyone mind their own business,” the head of state said.