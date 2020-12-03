President Ilham Aliyev signs order on commemoration of Patriotic War martyrs

Politics 3 December 2020 16:35 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on commemoration of Patriotic War martyrs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the commemoration of martyrs of the Patriotic War.

Under the presidential Order, on December 4, at 12:00 (GMT +4), a minute of silence will be observed across the country to pay tribute to martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's parliament discuses idea of withdrawal from Non-Proliferation Treaty
Iran's parliament discuses idea of withdrawal from Non-Proliferation Treaty
Iranian gov't has one-month deadline to suspend implementation of NPT Additional Protocol
Iranian gov't has one-month deadline to suspend implementation of NPT Additional Protocol
Iran hopes for economic revival of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh - Vice President Jahangiri
Iran hopes for economic revival of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh - Vice President Jahangiri
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan, Turkey discuss creation of industrial zone in Tashkent Business 17:16
Productivity of Azerbaijani liberated lands to be assessed Economy 17:15
Baku Metro opens tender to attract renovation, installation services Tenders 17:11
Ceyhan terminal’s oil transshipment from ACG exceeds 195 million barrels Oil&Gas 17:10
OSCE potential in settlement of conflicts remains in demand – Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:09
Crude oil shipments decrease at Kazakhstan's Marine Terminal of CPC Oil&Gas 17:06
Karabakh agreement can positively influence Turkish-Armenian relations - Mevlut Cavusoglu Politics 17:06
Azerbaijan records annual growth in lending to agricultural sector Finance 17:04
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for gas purchase Tenders 16:45
Patriotic War Memorial Complex and Victory Museum to be established in Baku Politics 16:42
Khazar Consortium opens tender for maintenance, repair of office equipment in Turkmenistan Tenders 16:36
We are entering new post-conflict stage of reconstruction, rehabilitation - Azerbaijani FM Politics 16:35
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on commemoration of Patriotic War martyrs Politics 16:35
SOCAR’s share in Azerbaijan’s natural gas output down Oil&Gas 16:27
Anti-Azerbaijani efforts of Armenian diaspora and pro-Armenian forces fail Politics 16:27
Georgia sees increase in public debt Finance 16:22
Georgian restaurants ask for benefits and salary compensation Business 16:20
Lithuanian company talks on new payment device for Azerbaijani market ICT 16:19
Georgian E-Space to attract partners for developing network of charging stations Oil&Gas 16:17
SOCAR sees increase in proven gas and condensate reserves Oil&Gas 16:16
Georgian bread company plans to expand its business Business 16:14
Iran's power production capacity increases Business 15:53
Employment in Iran's Kurdistan Province increases Business 15:46
Azerbaijan confirms 4,189 new COVID-19 cases, 2,072 recoveries Society 15:46
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency declines Finance 15:41
Commandants appointed for liberated Lachin, Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan Politics 15:33
Turkish FM talks regional benefits of trilateral agreement on Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:30
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 15:14
Assets of Uzbek commercial banks increase over 10M2020 Finance 15:14
Greece extends nationwide lockdown by a week, to Dec. 14 Europe 15:12
Most of Azerbaijani goods' exports via Single Window system falls on air transportation Transport 15:05
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's Qom Province up Business 15:03
Demand for Azerbaijani commercial banks grows year on year Finance 15:02
SOCAR’s 2019 oil output exceeds forecasts Oil&Gas 14:58
Date of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan disclosed Politics 14:58
OSCE chairman-in-office welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:57
Defense Ministry discloses number of missing Azerbaijani servicemen and currently under medical treatment Politics 14:51
Number of people infected with coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 1 million Society 14:47
Turkmenistan cuts imports of cars from Turkey Turkey 14:47
Azerbaijan discloses number of its servicemen killed in second Karabakh war Society 14:41
Azerbaijan lowers cement imports from Turkey Turkey 14:40
Iran's trade turnover with some Central Asian countries revealed Business 14:37
Trilateral statement of Nov. 10 ends nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35
Growth pace of both lari and foreign currency deposits slows down in Georgia Finance 14:23
Azerbaijan reveals latest data on exports and imports of finished textile products Business 14:23
Iran inaugurates new power projects Oil&Gas 14:16
Association of electrotechnical enterprises to increase production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:59
Iran declares amount of money paid to tea farmers Business 13:56
Kazakhstan discusses measures to improve national economy with UNDP Business 13:54
SOCAR’s proven oil reserves down y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:54
Azerbaijan creates service post, appoints inspectors in liberated Sugovushan, Talish villages (PHOTO) Society 13:53
Azerbaijan to solemnly celebrate Victory Day every year on Nov. 8 Politics 13:52
Lari exchange rate and pandemic impact electricity tariffs in Georgia Oil&Gas 13:43
Turkey's export to Turkic-speaking countries up Turkey 13:35
Expenses on construction of enterprises decline in Iran’s Qazvin province Business 13:18
Iran plans changes to law for citizens paying tax upon leaving country Finance 13:13
Food products jump in price in Kazakhstan in Nov. 2020 Business 13:12
Azerbaijan shows video footages from Husulu, Malibey villages of Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 13:09
Iran’s Wagon Pars Company discloses number of manufactured wagons Business 13:08
Azerbaijan records growth in life insurance market Finance 13:07
Global Gas Centre can help promote Turkmen gas in Central Asia, Europe Oil&Gas 12:50
Export of major Azerbaijani non-oil companies down Business 12:49
Turkey records decline in exports of locally-made cars to Russia Turkey 12:49
State share in number of Uzbekistan’s markets, shopping complexes to be sold to private traders Business 12:43
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:38
Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 12:31
Azerbaijani companies raise paid insurance claims in 10M2020 Finance 12:30
Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan Politics 12:28
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to rise Finance 12:26
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Karabakh region Politics 12:23
Restrictive measures related to coronavirus extended in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:23
Iran's trade turnover with countries around Persian Gulf announced Business 12:22
Kazakhstan, Hungary trade surges despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 12:20
Turkmenistan, Iran open border crossing in test mode Transport 12:19
Daimler proposes ex-BMW and VW executive Pischetsrieder as chairman Europe 12:18
Volume of non-life insurance market in Azerbaijan increases Finance 12:17
Uzbekistan to continue support of hospitality sector Tourism 12:15
Iran's parliament discuses idea of withdrawal from Non-Proliferation Treaty Politics 12:13
Khankandi city belongs to jurisdiction of Karabakh Regional Justice Department - ministry Politics 12:02
Value of Iran’s exports to Russia increases Business 12:02
Iran reveals its trade turnover with Azerbaijan Business 12:00
AccessBank has been named "Bank of the Year" by “The Banker” magazine Economy 12:00
Georgia increases pomegranate cultivation Business 11:55
Azerbaijan’s natural gas imports over last two decades Oil&Gas 11:54
Kazakhstan details second package of measures adopted amid economic crisis Business 11:44
Iranian currency rates for December 3 Finance 11:34
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 11:34
Azerbaijan's legal framework for accounting, audit to be improved - chamber head Finance 11:33
USAID supporting Uzbekistan to integrate renewable energy into regional trade ICT 11:31
Thales Group ready to work on automation, security of railways in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Transport 11:27
Nestle to invest 3.2 billion Sfr to cut carbon emissions Europe 11:20
Kazakhstan’s gold producer increases its share in KAZAKHALTYN Concern Business 11:10
Baku Higher Oil School continues to successfully implement Dual Diploma MBA program of Geneva Business School (PHOTO) Society 11:08
Azerbaijan starts providing gas supply to liberated territories (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 11:07
Turkmenistan signs number of new documents in agro-industrial sector Business 11:04
Iran increases exports to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 11:01
Dynamics of Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports since 2010 Oil&Gas 11:01
Russia’s PENOPLEX updates on plant construction project in Azerbaijan Business 10:55
World’s Top 10 gas exporters in Eni’s estimates Oil&Gas 10:48
Turkmenistan, UNDP agree on mutual understanding on co-op Business 10:35
All news