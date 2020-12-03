President Ilham Aliyev signs order on commemoration of Patriotic War martyrs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the commemoration of martyrs of the Patriotic War.
Under the presidential Order, on December 4, at 12:00 (GMT +4), a minute of silence will be observed across the country to pay tribute to martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
