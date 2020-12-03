Azerbaijani president delivers speech at special session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has delivered a speech at a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the coronavirus, Trend reports on Dec. 3.
General discussion at the level of heads of state and government will be held at the special session on coronavirus of the UN General Assembly.
