Senate of Canada rejects pro-Armenian senators’ initiative about recognition of independence of so-called "NKR"

Politics 9 December 2020 12:53 (UTC+04:00)
Senate of Canada rejects pro-Armenian senators’ initiative about recognition of independence of so-called "NKR"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

The Senate of Canada held discussions on the initiative of the pro-Armenian senators about recognition of the independence of the so-called "NKR", Trend reports on Dec. 9 referring to a publication posted on the official page of the Canadian Senate on Twitter.

The draft resolution on the recognition of the independence of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" (NKR) in Canada was rejected.

"This is a difficult day for the Armenian people," the pro-Armenian senator stressed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan's national oil&amp;gas company leads in Environmental Transparency Rating
Kazakhstan's national oil&gas company leads in Environmental Transparency Rating
Real estate purchases number drops in Kazakhstan country-wide
Real estate purchases number drops in Kazakhstan country-wide
Kazakhstan agrees to develop int'l postal items transit in co-op with Belarus, Russia
Kazakhstan agrees to develop int'l postal items transit in co-op with Belarus, Russia
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan submits report on foreign fighters used by Armenia against Azerbaijan to UN Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
Several mobile stations commissioned in Azerbaijan's liberated territories ICT 13:43
Azerbaijani market - of great interest to Russian exporters Business 13:41
Kazakhstan's national oil&gas company leads in Environmental Transparency Rating Oil&Gas 13:35
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank eyes switching to matching method of continuous auction Finance 13:30
National Bank of Georgia decides to keep refinancing rate unchanged Finance 13:27
Data on sales in foreign currency at Turkmenistan’s exchange in November Finance 13:21
Azerbaijani state service to auction vehicles Business 13:17
Real estate purchases number drops in Kazakhstan country-wide Business 13:12
Gold price in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:09
Azerbaijani president demonstrated importance of sustainable diplomatic ties - expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:08
Uzbekistan’s State Asset Management Agency complies with int’l standards on anti-bribery certification Uzbekistan 13:07
BTK increasing Georgia's competitiveness in transport corridor Transport 13:06
Azerbaijan shows world its commitment to restoration of multi-faith heritage - Hikmat Hajiyev Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:02
Volume of loans issued to Azerbaijan's public organizations continues to grow Finance 12:57
Georgia sees opportunity in increasing exports to Chinese market by improving BTK Transport 12:55
Senate of Canada rejects pro-Armenian senators’ initiative about recognition of independence of so-called "NKR" Politics 12:53
Iran to change oil output and sale in budget plan Business 12:49
Iran’s Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company boosts its sales Oil&Gas 12:47
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:39
Most loans for communication & transport sector issued in foreign currency - CBA Finance 12:38
SOFAZ extends maintenance period of information management systems Business 12:36
Azerbaijan holds auction for state property's privatization Business 12:32
Commandant appointed in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:23
Kazakhstan agrees to develop int'l postal items transit in co-op with Belarus, Russia Business 12:21
Details on Enguri HPP rehabilitation process in Georgia unveiled Oil&Gas 12:19
Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations under OPEC+ Oil&Gas 12:18
WTL notes Turkmenistan's ability to get financial benefits from export of associated petroleum gas Oil&Gas 12:16
Production at Tashkent agricultural machinery plant up Uzbekistan 12:14
Iran's mines to be provided with infrastructure Business 12:07
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 12:05
Turkmenistan introduces restrictions on celebrations due to COVID-19 Turkmenistan 12:03
Azerbaijan to export locally-produced petroleum coke to China Economy 12:03
Georgia reveals its three major foreign direct investor countries Business 12:01
Depositary Center reveals volume of November transactions on Azerbaijan's capital market Finance 12:01
Uzbekistan, India consider establishing joint pharmaceutical production Business 12:00
Turkey records drop in Esenboga Airport's 11M2020 cargo, passenger traffic Turkey 11:58
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 9 Uzbekistan 11:57
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil exports to France plummet year-on-year Oil&Gas 11:57
Number of restored enterprises in Iran's Qom province announced Business 11:48
Azerbaijani FM leaves for official visit to Iran Politics 11:37
Construction of terminal complex on Azerbaijan-Iran border nearing completion Transport 11:37
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 11:22
Azerbaijan's amelioration company to finance reconstruction of canal in Imishli Business 11:16
New banknotes being put into circulation in Turkmenistan Finance 11:15
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 11:09
Amount of work done by trust of Turkmennebit State Сoncern published Oil&Gas 11:04
Azerbaijani FM receives Italian delegation Politics 10:59
EIA changes forecast for Kazakhstan's 4Q2020 oil extraction Oil&Gas 10:47
Brent prices to exceed $60/bbl only in 2022, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 10:45
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana increasing flights to Uzbekistan's capital Transport 10:45
Moody's upgrades credit rating of Azerbaijan's Bank of Baku Finance 10:38
Kazakhstan records decline in gold, currency reserves Finance 10:34
JP Morgan expects global oil supply to exceed 100 mb/d Oil&Gas 10:24
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 9 Finance 10:20
Azerbaijan's hazelnuts to soon be exported to Italy and Russia Business 10:16
Necessary steps for transport, communication sector dev’t identified in Turkmenistan Transport 10:14
Iranian currency rates for December 9 Finance 10:13
India, Nepal review progress on wide-ranging bilateral agenda Other News 10:09
DESFA elaborates on auctions for new Interconnection Point with TAP Oil&Gas 10:00
OPEC+ to be highly compliant with its deal in early 2021 Oil&Gas 09:46
Oil prices to be higher on restrained OPEC+ production Oil&Gas 09:42
10M2020 value of Azerbaijan's import of Czech products down Business 09:33
Russia-Azerbaijan relations have character of strategic partnership - ambassador Politics 09:24
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks Politics 09:19
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2020-21 oil output Oil&Gas 09:17
6th Iran-Austria Energy Working Group meeting to be held soon Iran 08:44
Mass COVID-19 vaccination in Britain kicks off Europe 08:06
Head of NCDC: Georgia to receive COVID-19 vaccine as early as possible Georgia 07:35
Kazakh capital reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:12
ARETI making efforts to increase export potential of Turkmenistan’s fuel, energy sector Oil&Gas 07:01
Biden nominates Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense US 06:51
S.Korea reports 686 more COVID-19 cases, 39,432 in total Other News 06:04
Turkey's eight-month export to D-8 countries downgrades Turkey 05:01
5.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region World 04:39
Helicopter with six people on board crashes in eastern France Europe 03:52
Chile's COVID-19 cases top 563,500, death toll reaches 15,680 Other News 02:53
Israel to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 20: health ministry Israel 01:56
Johnson heads to Brussels on Wednesday for last ditch trade talks Europe 01:08
Moody's expects oil prices at $40-45 per barrel in 2021 Oil&Gas 00:18
ITFC to foster inclusive economic growth in Uzbekistan’s business community Business 00:07
Apple launches $549 new AirPods Max, pricier than some iPhones World 8 December 23:23
Rouhani: Iran to produce, purchase COVID-19 vaccine Iran 8 December 22:27
Turkish, Georgian FMs talk economic coop Georgia 8 December 22:25
Turkey reports more than 33,000 daily coronavirus cases Turkey 8 December 22:23
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 8 December 21:38
Azerbaijan national team withdrew from participation in European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Mersin Society 8 December 21:35
European Gymnastics team set out for Mersin to particiate Artistic Gymnastics Championships Society 8 December 21:31
UK reports highest weekly coronavirus deaths since May 15 Europe 8 December 21:06
Employees of some organizations allowed to move during tough quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Economy 8 December 20:12
Mortality rate of COVID-19 reduces in Iran Society 8 December 20:11
OPEC Plus output increase to impact Iran's oil sale Oil&Gas 8 December 20:06
Azerbaijani ministry to hold online event to support implementation of start-up ideas ICT 8 December 19:36
Azerbaijan to demonstrate UAVs during Victory military parade in Baku (PHOTO) Society 8 December 19:35
Azerbaijan avenue and Karabakh quarter open in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 8 December 19:34
Revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region to make significant contribution to regional cooperation – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO) Economy 8 December 19:33
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 9 Oil&Gas 8 December 19:06
Kazakhstan Development Bank completes stage of introducing digital technologies in its operations Business 8 December 19:05
Presentation of book of President of Turkmenistan "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" published in Azerbaijani language Turkmenistan 8 December 19:04
Kazan gunpowder plant eyes organizing production of gunpowder in Uzbekistan Business 8 December 19:02
All news