Senate of Canada rejects pro-Armenian senators’ initiative about recognition of independence of so-called "NKR"
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9
Trend:
The Senate of Canada held discussions on the initiative of the pro-Armenian senators about recognition of the independence of the so-called "NKR", Trend reports on Dec. 9 referring to a publication posted on the official page of the Canadian Senate on Twitter.
The draft resolution on the recognition of the independence of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" (NKR) in Canada was rejected.
"This is a difficult day for the Armenian people," the pro-Armenian senator stressed.
