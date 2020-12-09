Borders between Azerbaijan and Iran - borders of friendship – Jeyhun Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The borders between Azerbaijan and Iran are the borders of friendship, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports citing the Iranian President Office’s official website.

He made the remark in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan's 132-kilometers of border area with Iran has been liberated from Armenian occupation.

"It is hoped that the new projects for cooperation of two countries will be created with the restoration of these borders,” he added.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is interested in developing political, economic and trade relations with Iran. In this direction, the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway will result in increased economic and trade cooperation.

Bayramov hoped that joint projects between the two countries would be implemented soon.