Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.
The presidents laid wreaths at the tomb of the national leader.
