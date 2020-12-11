We said enough is enough, this occupation must and will end - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

We have been closely following the processes taking place in the world. We saw that international law, its norms and principles have been flagrantly violated in recent years. Some countries use force to achieve their goals, international law and UN Security Council resolutions remain on paper, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at the Victory parade dedicated to Victory in the Patriotic War held at Azadlig Square, Baku, Trend reports.

"Under such circumstances, a military solution to the conflict was inevitable. In addition, in recent years, especially in the last two years, Armenia's provocative steps, statements and actions have made war inevitable. The very harmful and dangerous statements of the Armenian leadership almost put an end to the talks. By saying that "Karabakh is Armenia", the Armenian leadership put an end to the talks. Settlement of Armenians from abroad in our historical lands is a war crime. It runs counter to international conventions. This, in fact, put an end to the talks, made the talks meaningless. We saw and felt this, and conveyed our message to the world community from international platforms. In September this year, three days before the war, I said at the UN General Assembly that Armenia was preparing for a new war and that Armenia must be stopped. And this is what happened. There were three military provocations against us this year. In July, a military provocation was committed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, when Armenia wanted to occupy our lands. But they got a fitting rebuff and we pushed them back. In August, a sabotage group was sent to Azerbaijan, and that sabotage group was neutralized. Finally, on 27 September, our villages and military positions came under artillery fire, causing casualties among civilians and servicemen. We said enough is enough, this occupation must and will end. As Commander-in-Chief, I gave an order to our army to end the occupation and punish the occupier. Azerbaijan achieved what it wanted in 44 days and restored justice," the head of state said.