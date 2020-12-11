We won this victory due to professionalism, heroism, national spirit - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

I said that we were gathering strength and we did. We have won this victory both due to professionalism and heroism, and due to the national spirit. We were right. Justice was on our side. When our soldiers and officers attacked, they were driven by the dream to liberate our native land from the occupiers, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at the Victory parade dedicated to Victory in the Patriotic War held at Azadlig Square, Baku, Trend reports.

"On 10 November, Armenia was forced to sign an act of capitulation. According to this act of capitulation, Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam districts were returned to Azerbaijan without a single shot being fired, and the Azerbaijani flag was raised there. This shows that we have won the war both on the battlefield and in the political arena. However, many, especially the mediators dealing with this issue, have repeatedly said that there is no military solution to the conflict. We have proved that there is a military solution to the conflict. Otherwise, the neither-war-nor-peace situation would have lasted for another 30 years. How much longer could we tolerate that? How much patience were we supposed to show? I have repeatedly said that the patience of the Azerbaijani people had run out, and if Armenia does not leave the occupied territories of its own free will, we will expel them from there. They must get out of our lands! I said this before and during the war, in my addresses to the nation and in my interviews with foreign media. I said that Armenia must get out of our lands of its own accord, withdraw from our lands. Otherwise, we will go to the end, and we did go to the end. This is why we won on the battlefield. After that, we won politically and forced the enemy to leave Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam districts, leave our lands," the head of state said.