Armenian lobby's Anti-Azerbaijani efforts fail in Belgian parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

Trend:

Belgian Federal Parliament has again approved that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, the Parliament of Azerbaijan told Trend.

On December 2, a draft resolution on Karabakh was discussed at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the Belgian Federal Parliament, and after the introduction of a number of amendments, the document was recommended for a plenary session of the parliament.

“It was expected that the text of the draft resolution adopted by the committee would be put to a vote during the plenary session of the Belgian House of Representatives on December 17. However, as a result of the ‘efforts’ of pro-Armenian circles, the Belgian Senate decided to put the document to a vote on December 11,” the message said.